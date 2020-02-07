The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined further and its trade deficit increased in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Industrial production decreased 3.4% year-on-year in December, following a 3.2% fall in November. Manufacturing output declined 3% annually in December. Mining and quarrying output dropped 13.4% and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition decreased 4.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.9% in December. In 2019, industrial production fell 0.5% compared to last year.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the construction output increased 6.3% annually in December, following a 4.5% rise in November.

On a monthly basis, construction output rose 1.6% in January. In 2019, construction output gained 2.3% from the previous year, CZSO said on February 6.