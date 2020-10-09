Czech industrial production falls in August

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 5.5% year-on-year in August, following a 5% fall in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday. Manufacturing output declined 5.6% yearly in August.

Mining and quarrying output decreased 24.5%, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 0.7%. On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in August.

Industrial new orders decreased 9.8% year-on-year in August. Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 9.7% annually in August.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output rose 1.4% monthly in August.