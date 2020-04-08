Czech industrial production fall slows in February

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined at a softer pace in February, the latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Photo by Pixabay.

Industrial production fell 0.9% year-on-year in February, following a 1.3% decline in January. Economists had expected a 0.8% fall. In December, output decreased 3.3%.

Manufacturing output increased 0.3% annually in February. Mining and quarrying output fell 11.8% and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition declined 7.5%.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in February, CZSO said on April 6.