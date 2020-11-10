Czech industrial production decline slows in September

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs industrial production decreased at a softer pace in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Friday.

Photo by Oscar Sweep / Shutterstock.com

Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.5% year-on-year in September, following a 5.5% fall in August. Economists had forecast a 3.9% decline.

Manufacturing output declined 0.5% yearly in September. Mining and quarrying output decreased 19.6% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 7.5%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 4.1% in September, the Prague-based statistics agency said.