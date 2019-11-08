Czech industrial production decline slows in September

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined for the second straight month in September, albeit at a slower rate, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Photo by Oscar Sweep/Shutterstock

Industrial production fell 0.6% year-on-year in September, after a 1.2% decline in August. In July, production rose 0.1%.

Manufacturing output fell 0.4% annually in September. Mining and quarrying output decreased by 9.6% and that of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 1%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in September. New orders grew an annual 2.7% in September amid a 2.9% rise in foreign bookings and a 2.4% climb in domestic demand.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office shows that construction output rose 0.2% y.o.y. in September, after a 2.4% drop in August. In July, construction output grew 3.6%. On a month-on-month basis, construction output gained 1.8% in September, CZSO said on Wednesday.