Czech industrial production decline slows in January

 BBJ
 Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:33

The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined at a softer pace in January, latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show. 

Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Industrial production fell 1.4% year-on-year in January, following a 3.3% decline in December. In November, output decreased 3%. 

Manufacturing output decreased 0.6% annually in January. Mining and quarrying output fell 2.9% and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition declined 5.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in January.

In a separate report the Prague-based statistics agency said that construction output in the country increased 6% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a downwardly revised 4.5% gain in the previous month, boosted by a jump in civil engineering works (18.9% vs 0.7% in December), CZSO said on March 12.

 

 

