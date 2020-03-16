Czech industrial production decline slows in January

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined at a softer pace in January, latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Industrial production fell 1.4% year-on-year in January, following a 3.3% decline in December. In November, output decreased 3%.

Manufacturing output decreased 0.6% annually in January. Mining and quarrying output fell 2.9% and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition declined 5.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in January.

In a separate report the Prague-based statistics agency said that construction output in the country increased 6% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a downwardly revised 4.5% gain in the previous month, boosted by a jump in civil engineering works (18.9% vs 0.7% in December), CZSO said on March 12.