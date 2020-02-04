Just 3.4% of people working in the Czech Republic rank below the poverty threshold, the latest Eurostat data for 2018 shows, Czech Radio reports.

Only Finland scored better in the statistic and it is the lowest income poverty rate recorded by the Czechs in the past 10 years.

On average, every tenth EU citizen’s income lies below the poverty threshold. The result is thanks to the wage-to-price difference, sociologist Daniel Prokop told Czech Radio.

In Luxemburg, for example, the median rate is twice as high as in the Czech Republic and those on low income jobs are therefore more likely to fall into poverty in Luxemburg.

Romania placed last according to the statistic, with every sixth worker threatened by poverty, Czech Radio says.