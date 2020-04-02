Czech govʼt unveils economic aid package

BBJ

The Czech government has unveiled the detail of an emergency aid package for entrepreneurs and employers to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis, Czech Radio reports.

The measures include a six-month moratorium on mortgage and other loan repayments and the sum of CZ 25,000 (around EUR 915) for all who were forced to close their businesses by the restrictions imposed by the government.

The kurzarbeit system (a subsidy scheme for reduced work hours), approved by the government earlier to try to prevent massive lay-offs, should be launched on April 6.

The government on Monday extended until April 11 restrictions on movement and business, taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases registered in the Czech Republic was 3,257 as of Tuesday evening. The number of deaths was at 31 and the number of those who have recovered 45, Czech Radio said on March 31.