Czech gov’t supports bill to facilitate class action lawsuits

BBJ

The Czech government has backed a bill to introduce class action to the law, thereby allowing people with identical or similar claims to assert these in court jointly, in single proceedings, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by iQoncept/Shutterstock.com

Czech law to some extent already de facto allows for jointly asserting claims, for example in consumer disputes, but the current regulation is rather fragmentary.

The country’s Ministry of Justice, which drafted the bill, says it will reduce costs for all parties concerned, and reduce the administrative burden on courts, Czech Radio adds.