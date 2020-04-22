Czech gov’t approves major increase in budget deficit

BBJ

The Czech government has approved raising the state budget deficit for this year to a record CZK 300 billion (EUR 10.93 billion) in view of the coronavirus crisis, Czech Radio says.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

At the end of last month, the Chamber of Deputies voted to increase this year’s budget deficit to CZK 200 billion from the previously planned CZK 40 billion.

On Monday the cabinet also agreed to continue providing CZK 500 (some EUR 18.22) a day as a one-off contribution to the self-employed after the previously agreed date of April 30. The system will remain in place until the end of June. The Ministry of Finance previously said that up to 700,000 people could apply for this money, Czech Radio adds.

As of Tuesday night, there had been 6,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 201 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.