Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Czech gov’t approves interest free loans for businesses

 BBJ
 Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 14:30

The Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank will launch a special coronavirus loan program in order to support entrepreneurs, Trade and Industry Ministry spokeswoman Štěpánka Filipová has announced. 

Photo by Kamilalala/Shutterstock.com

Businesses have been able to send applications from Monday (March 16), two weeks ahead of the original plan, Filipová said on Sunday.

The government has set aside some CZK 600 million (approximately EUR 21.95 mln) for the coronavirus loan program, Czech Radio reports.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make its costumers feel special. Inspired by classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015, the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual Pay with a Poem. 

     

Related articles