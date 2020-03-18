Czech gov’t approves interest free loans for businesses

BBJ

The Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank will launch a special coronavirus loan program in order to support entrepreneurs, Trade and Industry Ministry spokeswoman Štěpánka Filipová has announced.

Photo by Kamilalala/Shutterstock.com

Businesses have been able to send applications from Monday (March 16), two weeks ahead of the original plan, Filipová said on Sunday.

The government has set aside some CZK 600 million (approximately EUR 21.95 mln) for the coronavirus loan program, Czech Radio reports.