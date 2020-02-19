Your cart

Czech government votes to raise poverty benefits

 BBJ
 Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 15:00

The Czech government has voted to raise poverty benefits referred to as the living minimum and the existential minimum as of April 2020, the Czech Radio reported.

Image: Pixabay

The living minimum is to be raised to CZK 3,860 (EUR 155.44) per month from CZK 3,410 while the existential minimum will be raised to CZK 2,490 (EUR 100.2) from CZK 2,200/month.

According to the report, the Social Democratic Party (ČSSD) proposed the increase in view of the fact both minimums have been at the same level for eight years, while inflation has increased by 13% during that time.

“We need to respond to growing living expenses. It is one of the last debts this government is paying,” Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček told journalists after the government session.

 

 

