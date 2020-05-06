Czech government puts a freeze on electronic cash register system

The Czech government has voted to suspend further introduction of its electronic cash register system (EET), which obliges entrepreneurs to report their earnings electronically, until the end of this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, Czech Radio reports.

Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerová at an Economic and Financial affairs meeting council (ECOFIN) at the European Council on February 12, 2019. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The latest phase in the staged rollout of the electronic cash register system, effecting trades people and doctors, had been due to enter force at the start of May. Instead entrepreneurs in all professions will be relieved from having to report their earnings.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová said the government was not giving up on what has been a divisive system, but wanted to give entrepreneurs time to restart their businesses without any additional duties.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš introduced the EET in 2016, when he was serving as finance minister, to counter the grey economy and tax fraud, Czech Radio notes.