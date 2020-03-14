Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Czech government closes shops, restaurants, casinos

 BBJ
 Saturday, March 14, 2020, 16:25

The Czech government ordered the closure of all shops with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations effective as of 6 a.m. on March 14, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

This latest measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus is currently scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The government has also closed restaurants and other food service establishments, with the exception of employee catering. Casinos also closed from the same time.

On Saturday, the Czech Post announced that it will offer to help the state by delivering food and other vital supplies to the public, as far as its capacity allows. The company plans to outfit its offices and staff with necessary disinfectants, Czech Radio adds.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles