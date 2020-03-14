Czech government closes shops, restaurants, casinos

BBJ

The Czech government ordered the closure of all shops with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations effective as of 6 a.m. on March 14, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

This latest measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus is currently scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The government has also closed restaurants and other food service establishments, with the exception of employee catering. Casinos also closed from the same time.

On Saturday, the Czech Post announced that it will offer to help the state by delivering food and other vital supplies to the public, as far as its capacity allows. The company plans to outfit its offices and staff with necessary disinfectants, Czech Radio adds.