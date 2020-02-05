Czech renewable energy producer GEEN Holding will soon start construction of its third biomass-fueled combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Gospić in Croatia, local media reported.

The Czech company, which already operates two cogeneration facilities on biomass in Croatia, is the largest investor in biomass energy production in the country.

Last December, a power and heating plant was opened in Županja. The first one was commissioned in October 2018 in Benkovac.

In the following days, the company will begin the final phase of preparing the site for the project in Gospić, while the start of operation is expected in the first half of 2021, Portal.hr reported.

The company has invested EUR 80 million (some USD 88 mln) in the first two power plants. Electricity from the CHP systems is distributed to the grid, while heat is used by other enterprises, Balkan Green Energy News reported.