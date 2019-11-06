Czech furniture makers expect record sales in 2019

BBJ

Czech furniture makers expect to see record sales and profits in 2019. Production in the Czech furniture sector could climb to over CZK 47.5 billion (EUR 1.86 bln) this year, while sales could reach up to CZK 40 bln, Secretary of the Czech Association of Furniture Makers Tomáš Lukeš told the Czech News Agency (ČTK), according to Czech Radio.

IKEA is a dominant force on the Czech furniture market.

According to the association, up to one third of the country’s furniture market is controlled by global furniture retailers, including IKEA and JYSK.

Last year, the profits of the Swedish furniture giant in the Czech Republic increased by 3.5% to CZK 10 bln, while JYSK’s profit rose by 13% to CZK 3.3 bln, Czech Radio said.