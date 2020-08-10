Czech foreign trade rises in June

The Czech foreign trade surplus decreased to CZK 34.09 billion (EUR 1.326 billion) in June from CZK 16.53 billion in the same month last year, preliminary data from the countryʼs statistics office show.

Image by Pixabay

Exports dropped year-on-year by 0.4% to CZK 301.5 billion and imports by 6.6% to CZK 267.4 billion.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 12.0% and 3.8%, respectively, in June.