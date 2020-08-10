Czech foreign trade rises in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Czech foreign trade surplus decreased to CZK 34.09 billion (EUR 1.326 billion) in June from CZK 16.53 billion in the same month last year, preliminary data from the countryʼs statistics office show.
Exports dropped year-on-year by 0.4% to CZK 301.5 billion and imports by 6.6% to CZK 267.4 billion.
On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 12.0% and 3.8%, respectively, in June.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben