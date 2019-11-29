remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Czech Republic’s economy grew at a faster-than-estimated pace in the third quarter, latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.
Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% quarter-on-quarter. The flash estimate was 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5% after a 2.7% increase in the previous three months. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.
In the third quarter, the economy growth was supported by both the domestic and external demand, the Prague-based statistics agency said on Friday.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben