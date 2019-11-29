The Czech Republic’s economy grew at a faster-than-estimated pace in the third quarter, latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% quarter-on-quarter. The flash estimate was 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5% after a 2.7% increase in the previous three months. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

In the third quarter, the economy growth was supported by both the domestic and external demand, the Prague-based statistics agency said on Friday.