Czech economic sentiment rebounds modestly in May

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s economic sentiment improved slightly in May, after a historic fall in the previous month, helped by a modest strengthening in consumer morale as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic started to ebb, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

Image by Lightspring / Shutterstock.com

The economic sentiment index climbed to 75.1 from 74.8 in April. The consumer confidence indicator rose to 91.9 from 80.1 as households’ overall expectations for the coming months improved.

The industrial confidence index also rose in May, to 72.9 from 72, on expectations of higher production in coming months. In contrast, the business confidence index fell in trade, construction and services sectors, CZSO said on May 25.