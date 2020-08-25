Czech economic confidence improves in August

The Czech Republic’s economic confidence continued to improve in August, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Monday.

Photo by Rei Imagine/Shutterstock.com



The economic sentiment index rose to 87.0 in August from 86.7 in July.

The latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 94.4.

The business confidence index increased to 85.5 in August from 84.7 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index rose to 91.5 in August from 89.8 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction grew to 106.7 from 103.0 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 96.4 from 89.5.

The consumer confidence fell to 94.4 in August from 96.0 a month ago.