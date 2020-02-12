Doosan Škoda Power will supply a two-core steam turbine to a new Japanese biomass-fired power plant, it’s first ever in that nation. The steam turbine will be installed at the plant in the city of Sodegaura in Chiba Prefecture, Power Engineering reports.

Photo by Hywit Dimyadi/Shutterstock.com

The news is regarded a breakthrough for Doosan Škoda in a nation long considered to be dominated by local manufacturers.

“Thanks to the high technical quality of the equipment we will supply, our success with this project may help us enter the Japanese market,” Jaroslav Hejl, Doosan Skoda Powerʼs head of sales for Asia on new build projects, said in a statement.

Doosan Škoda Power will deliver its two-core steam turbine, the 75-MW DST-S10, to the Sodegaura biomass power plant. The DST-S10 promises higher efficiency for green energy and more competitiveness, which Doosan said was a decisive factor in winning the contract.

The turbine is now being manufactured in Doosan Skodaʼs Pilsen plant and the commercial operational launch is scheduled in 2022.

Based in the Czech Republic, Doosan Škoda Power is part of the South Korean-based Doosan group, Power Engineering says.