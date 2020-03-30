Czech CTP acquires Equest Logistic Park in Romania

BBJ

Czech-based real estate developer CTP said on March 26 that it has acquired the Equest Logistic Park in Romania for EUR 30 million from Dutch-registered holding and finance company Forum Serdika, news portal Romania-insider reports.

Illustrative photo only, by rosstomei/Shutterstock.com

Equest Logistic Park, located near Bucharest, covers an area of 11 hectares and has a diversified tenant base which includes nationally and internationally important retailers, logistics and light-production players, such as Garrett, the Elmec Group, Hilti, BDG Group and Telekom, CTP said in a press release.

The project has a gross leasable area of 57,000 square metres. CTP is a full-service commercial real estate developer which builds, manages and delivers custom-built, high-tech business parks throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

In Romania, it operates industrial parks in 15 locations, Romania-insider notes.