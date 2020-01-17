The crime rate increased in the Czech Republic by 3.5% to 199,221 cases in 2019 after a steady decline in the five preceding years, according to the annual police statistics released on January 16, the Czech News Agency (ČTK) reports.

Last year, the police proposed the filing of criminal charges in 105,994 (53.2%) of the registered cases, Criminal Police Director Michal Foit told a press conference.

Crime increased in all 14 regions except for Liberec (north Bohemia) and Zlin (southeast Moravia), Foit said, ČTK adds.