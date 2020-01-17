remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The crime rate increased in the Czech Republic by 3.5% to 199,221 cases in 2019 after a steady decline in the five preceding years, according to the annual police statistics released on January 16, the Czech News Agency (ČTK) reports.
Last year, the police proposed the filing of criminal charges in 105,994 (53.2%) of the registered cases, Criminal Police Director Michal Foit told a press conference.
Crime increased in all 14 regions except for Liberec (north Bohemia) and Zlin (southeast Moravia), Foit said, ČTK adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben