A Czech married couple have pledged to donate CZK 200 million (EUR 7.97 million) to dozens of chemistry and science students over the next two decades.
Speaking at a news conference on January 21 about their foundation Nadace Experientia, Hana and Dalimil Dvořák said that in addition to its existing support and grants for early-stage researchers it would also now focus on high school and university students, Czech Radio reported.
