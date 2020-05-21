Czech coronavirus cases show biggest rise in four weeks

BBJ

The Czech Republic reported its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in four weeks on Tuesday, international news wire Reuters reported. It comes at a time when the country is relaxing most of its restrictions on business and movement.

Graphic by ra2 studio/Shutterstock.com

The health ministry, reporting data for May 18, said there had been 111 new cases, taking the overall total to 8,604 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. It also reported three new deaths, putting the toll from the virus in the central European country at 301.

Keen to reopen the economy, the government has started to relax many of the restrictions, including on shops, cinemas, theaters and outdoor pubs and dining places, Reuters notes.