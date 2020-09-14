Czech consumer price growth slows in August

The Czech Republic’s consumer price growth slowed slightly to 3.3% year-on-year in August from 3.4% in July, data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

The biggest influence on the growth of the year-on-year price level in August came from prices in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up by 9.9%.

Meanwhile the cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6%, fruit by 22.4% and sugar by 12%. A reduction in the overall price level in August came again from transport (a decrease by 0.1%) and communication (a decrease by 4%). Prices of goods in total and services went up by 3.6%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, CZSO said on September 10.