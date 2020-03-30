Czech central bank slashes key rate to 1%

BBJ

The Czech National Bank cut the main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on March 26 to 1%, following a surprise cut of 0.5 pp on March 16, bringing borrowing costs to their lowest level since July 2018, Czech Radio reported.

Czech National Bank building, Prague. Photo by V_E/Shutterstock.com

At the same time, the central bank lowered the Lombard rate to 2% and the discount rate to 0.05%. The aim is to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic for Czech companies and households, the bank said in a statement.

After the rate cut, the Czech koruna extended losses while the finance ministry sold huge amounts in debt tenders for a second day as it ramped up borrowing, Czech Radio said.