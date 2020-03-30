Czech central bank slashes key rate to 1%

The Czech National Bank cut the main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on March 26 to 1%, following a surprise cut of 0.5 pp on March 16, bringing borrowing costs to their lowest level since July 2018, Czech Radio reported.
At the same time, the central bank lowered the Lombard rate to 2% and the discount rate to 0.05%. The aim is to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic for Czech companies and households, the bank said in a statement.
After the rate cut, the Czech koruna extended losses while the finance ministry sold huge amounts in debt tenders for a second day as it ramped up borrowing, Czech Radio said.