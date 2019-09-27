Czech central bank holds rate steady

BBJ

The Czech National Bank left its key interest rate unchanged in September for a third consecutive policy session, as expected, Czech Radio reported.

The bank board, led by central bank Governor Jiří Rusnok, decided to keep interest on the two-week repo rate at 2%, the bank said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The previous change in the key rate was a quarter-point hike in May. The discount rate was maintained at 1% and the Lombard rate at 3%.