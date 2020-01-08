The number of bankruptcies of companies and entrepreneurs increased in 2019 after a six-year decline, according to the Czech Credit Bureau (CRIF).

Photo by TheaDesign/Shutterstock.com

The number of businesses declaring bankruptcy rose by 22 over the previous year to 680. The respective rise for entrepreneurs was starker, increasing by 2,440 to 7,940, the data shows.

CRIF analyst Věra Kameníčková said that, despite the rise, the number of bankruptcies of companies in 2019 was still quite low compared to the period of 2008 through 2013, Czech Radio reports.