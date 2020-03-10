Czech average wage up in Q4

BBJ

The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 6.7% in the last quarter of 2019 to CZK 36,144 (EUR 1,423), according to the latest data released by the Czech Statistics Office (CZSO).

Photo by Maksym Kapliuk/Shutterstock.com

In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 3,6%. However, two thirds of Czech employees earn less than the average wage.

The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 31,202 (EUR 1,229), up by 6.6% compared to the same period last year.

Some 80% of employees earned wages between CZK 15,365 and CZK 58,398. As for salaries in the capital, Prague, the average monthly wage reached CZK 44,237 in the last quarter of 2019, CZSO said on March 6.