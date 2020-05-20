Czech Airlines resume flights to three destinations

BBJ

Czech Airlines has resumed passenger flights to three destinations after a break of two months caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Czech Radio reports. Czech Airlines is now flying to Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

A Czech Airlines aircraft grounded at Václav Havel Airport Prague on May 13, 2020 during the COVID-19 shut down. Photo by kamilpetran / Shutterstock.com

The carrier, which is part of the Smartwings Group, also plans to resume operations to Kiev and Odessa later in May, provided mandatory quarantine restrictions are terminated in Ukraine by then.

Czech Airlines and Smartwings suspended all flights from and to the Czech Republic on March 13 after the government declared a state of emergency, grounding 23 planes at the country’s four international airports, Czech Radio said on May 18.