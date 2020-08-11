Croatiaʼs trade gap narrows in H1

remember me
Croatiaʼs trade deficit fell to HRK 31.6 billion in the first half of 2020, from HRK 39.3 billion a year earlier, the countryʼs statistical office said.
Exports dropped by 6% year-on-year at EUR 51.4 billion in January-June, while imports fell by 12% to HRK 83 billion, the Crostat said, citing preliminary data.
