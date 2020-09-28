Croatia’s Jan-Aug new commercial vehicle registrations fall 34%

remember me
Registrations of new commercial vehicles in Croatia fell by 34% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2020, to 5,050, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) says, citing provisional data.
In August alone, the registrations of new commercial vehicles in Croatia edged up by an annual 0.3% to 659, ACEA said reported.
Registrations of new light commercial vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes dropped 32% to 4,345 units during January-August, while registrations of new heavy commercial vehicles plummeted 44% to 469, ACEA said on September 24.
