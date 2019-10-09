Croatia’s HEP plans to build 75 MW solar power plant

BBJ

Croatian state-owned energy supplier Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) said it plans to build a 75-megawatt (MW) solar power plant as part of its strategy to increase by 50% the share of renewables in its portfolio by 2030, according to local media reports.

The estimated value of the new photovoltaic (PV) plant, SE Korlat, is some HRK 480 million (USD 70.9 million), HEP said in a statement during the weekend without providing a timeframe for the project’s implementation, news outlets including Total Croatia and SeeNews report.

The PV plant will be built adjacent to the 58 MW Korlat wind farm, which is expected to be commissioned in August 2020, HEP said.

The companyʼs other PV projects include SE Vis, which is under construction, and SE Cres and SE Vrlika Jug ,whose construction is expected to start soon.

According to its renewable energy strategy, HEP plans to raise the share of green energy in its portfolio to 9,000 gigawatt-hour from the current 6,000 GWh by 2030.