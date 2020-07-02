Croatia’s central bank FX reserves down in May

Regional Today

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Croatia’s central bank fell 1.55% month-on-month in May to a preliminary EUR 15.36 billion, the Croatian National Bank said on Tuesday.

At the end of May 2019, the FX reserves totaled EUR 18.2 billion. Croatia’s gross foreign debt fell 3.7% month-on-month to EUR 40.5 billion in March, preliminary central bank figures showed on Tuesday.

The end-March figure was also lower than the gross foreign debt of EUR 43.8 billion recorded a year earlier, according to data.