Croatia’s central bank FX reserves down in May

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Croatia’s central bank fell 1.55% month-on-month in May to a preliminary EUR 15.36 billion, the Croatian National Bank said on Tuesday.
At the end of May 2019, the FX reserves totaled EUR 18.2 billion. Croatia’s gross foreign debt fell 3.7% month-on-month to EUR 40.5 billion in March, preliminary central bank figures showed on Tuesday.
The end-March figure was also lower than the gross foreign debt of EUR 43.8 billion recorded a year earlier, according to data.
scroll for moreall times CET
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben