Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Croatia’s central bank FX reserves down in May

 Regional Today
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 08:30

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Croatia’s central bank fell 1.55% month-on-month in May to a preliminary EUR 15.36 billion, the Croatian National Bank said on Tuesday.

At the end of May 2019, the FX reserves totaled EUR 18.2 billion. Croatia’s gross foreign debt fell 3.7% month-on-month to EUR 40.5 billion in March, preliminary central bank figures showed on Tuesday.

The end-March figure was also lower than the gross foreign debt of EUR 43.8 billion recorded a year earlier, according to data. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles