Croatian president confirms withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

BBJ

Croatian President Zoran Milanović confirmed on Tuesday that Croatia will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in the next few months, Chinese news agency Xinhua reports.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović. Photo by Wikipwedia.

“Years-long adventure of the U.S. and Croatia in Afghanistan is coming to an end in a few months. They are retreating, and we are retreating. The Croatian army is returning home, but it will continue to be present in the world,” Milanović was quoted as saying.

In February, only a few days after his inauguration, the new president agreed to Croatia’s earlier commitments and approved in March sending a new contingent of 110 soldiers to Afghanistan.

But he also announced at that time that Croatia’s further participation in the mission would be discussed to realize a permanent withdrawal of troops from that country.

In his election campaign, Milanović said that he would initiate the withdrawal of Croatian troops from the mission of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Afghanistan, Xinhua reported.