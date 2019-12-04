Construction of the facilities for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal on the Croatian island of Krk in the northern Adriatic Sea is progressing on schedule, according to the company’s managing director, LNG World News reports.

Aerial view of the LNG terminal on Krk island, Croatia. Photo by xbrchx/Shutterstock.com

Speaking at the Budapest LNG Summit on Monday, Barbara Doric, managing director of Croatia LNG, the state-owned project developer, said onshore construction works have started are going according to plan.

The works are expected to be finalized in September next year, just before the arrival of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at the island of Krk in October 2020.

Doric said that this leaves the company with the whole of November and December to complete the necessary trial works and commissioning required for the approval of the usage permit in order to start operations at the import facility on January 1, 2021.

The LNG terminal is designed to transport up to 2.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year of natural gas into the Croatian transmission network.

This will be the country’s first such facility to supply regasified natural gas to Croatia and neighboring countries such as Hungary, Slovenia and potentially Bosnia and Herzegovina, LNG World News says.