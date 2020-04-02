Croatian industrial output falls less in February

BBJ

Croatia’s industrial production fell 2% year-on-year in February, following a 5.5% decline in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.

A Maersk Line cargo freighter approaching the port of Rijeka, Croatia to be loaded on March 22, 2020. Photo by ABFpics/Shutterstock.com

Output dropped less in mining (-5.7% via -12.1 in January) as well as in manufacturing (-0.6% via -4%). Meanwhile, production of utilities increased 1.8% compared to a 4% fall in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1%, after a 0.6% rise in the prior month, Crostat said on March 31.