The Croatian government has said it plans to scrap the annual quotas for foreign employees in an attempt to address the labor shortage on the domestic market, especially during the peak summer season, regional news portal SeeNews reports.

Photo by Niyazz/Shuttestock.com

If the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) establishes that there are no unemployed Croatians meeting the requirements of the employer, the companies will be able to apply for a work and stay permit for foreign nationals, the government said in a statement on February 6.

In November, the government decided to issue 103,740 work permits to foreign nationals in 2020, up by some 40,000 compared to 2019, in an attempt to make up for the shortages of skilled domestic workers, mostly in construction and tourism where seasonal workers are in high demand, SeeNews says.