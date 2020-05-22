Croatia to hold regular general elections on July 5

BBJ

Croatian President Zoran Milanović has decided to call a general parliamentary election for July 5. Croatian citizens living abroad will be able to vote at the country’s diplomatic and consular missions on July 4 and 5, Milanović said in a brief statement, Croatian national news agency HINA reports.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović. Photo by Sodel Vladyslav / Shutterstock.com

Voters will elect 151 MPs, of whom 140 will be elected by 10 constituencies in Croatia, eight by ethnic minorities and three MPs by expatriates.

On Monday, the Croatian Parliament voted to dissolve itself, clearing the way for the general elections to take place by mid-July, several months ahead of the original schedule.

According to latest opinion polls, the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) has regained its lead ahead of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on the back of high public approval in how the government has handled the coronavirus crisis, HINA wrote on May 20.