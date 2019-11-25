The Croatian government has set an annual quota of 78,470 permits for hiring foreign workers in 2020, the state-owned Croatia News Agency (HINA) reports.

The government unveiled the quota after a regular meeting on Friday. A total of 64,604 permits are set for new employment, including 33,300 for construction, 18,370 for tourism and hospitality, 2,904 for the transport sector, 2,300 for the metal industry, and 1,410 for the food industry.

There are also permits for seasonal work, most of which are for the tourism and hospitality industries.

Croatia, a member state of the European Union since 2013 is, like much of the region, troubled by labor shortage, especially in the construction and tourism industries.

In 2019, the government issued more than 60,000 work permits for foreign nationals, the Zagreb-based HINA says, as cited by news portal Total Croatia.