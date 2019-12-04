The Croatian Ministry of Finance and the countryʼs Financial Agency (FINA) on Monday launched the START information system that is designed to help create a small business on-line, without an authorized agent, within a few days and with only one electronic procedure.

START aims to integrate all business registers and procedures facilitating entry into the world of enterprise and reduce the administrative burden on businesses by more than 30%, Croatiʼs news agency HINA said.

Minister of Economy Darko Horvat said that a dozen different institutions had been integrated into a functioning system that would significantly help and simplify the process of starting a business for future entrepreneurs.

The START system has a single communication and data exchange point, where data are collected only once and are automatically exchanged between institutions and banks, HINA reported.