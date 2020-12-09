Croatia sets new record in renewable energy production

Energy Today

Croatia has set a new record in the production of energy from renewable sources, covering the entire consumption in the country with hydropower plants and wind farms, according to a report by Balkangreenenergynews.com.

Image by Pixabay

Transmission system operator (TSO) HOPS has announced that due to weather conditions, heavy rains and strong wind, production in hydropower plants and wind farms Sunday (Dec. 6) reached 48 GWh (gigawatt-hour), while consumption was 47 GWh.

It added that it was a serious test for the energy system in handling an enormous volume of green energy and analyzing the possibility of integrating new renewable power units.

The total installed capacity of power plants in Croatia at the end of 2019 was 4,817 MW, of which 1,127 MW in hydropower plants, 2,019 MW in thermal power plants and 671 MW in wind power plants.