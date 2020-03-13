Croatia retail trade growth accelerates in January

Retail sales in Croatia rose 6.2% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a 4.5% increase in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.
It was the steepest advance in retail trade since February last year, boosted by sales of non-food products (8%), food, beverages and tobacco (4.3%) and fuel (6.2%).
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.7% in January, following a 0.9% increase in the prior month. In value terms, retail sales increased 8.5% annually in January and rose 4.1% a month ago.
In a separate report, the Zagreb-based statistics bureau said that producer prices in Croatia rose an annual 0.9% in February, slower than 1.3% increase in January. Prices for domestic market increased 1.3% annually in February and foreign market rose 0.6%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1% in February, after a 0.6% rise in the previous month, Crostat said on March 11.