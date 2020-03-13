Croatia retail trade growth accelerates in January

BBJ

Retail sales in Croatia rose 6.2% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a 4.5% increase in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) show.

Photo by Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

It was the steepest advance in retail trade since February last year, boosted by sales of non-food products (8%), food, beverages and tobacco (4.3%) and fuel (6.2%).

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.7% in January, following a 0.9% increase in the prior month. In value terms, retail sales increased 8.5% annually in January and rose 4.1% a month ago.

In a separate report, the Zagreb-based statistics bureau said that producer prices in Croatia rose an annual 0.9% in February, slower than 1.3% increase in January. Prices for domestic market increased 1.3% annually in February and foreign market rose 0.6%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1% in February, after a 0.6% rise in the previous month, Crostat said on March 11.