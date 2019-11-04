Croatia retail sales rise in September

Croatia’s retail sales increased by a real 3.5% on the year in terms of volume in September, after growing 1.2% in August, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said.

Sales of non-food products rose 7.7% year-on-year in September compared to 1.1% in August, while those of food, beverages and tobacco slowed 2.3% compared to 3.5% in the prior month.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail sales rose 2% in September, after decreasing by 0.9% in August, the statistical agency said, citing seasonally and working-day adjusted data.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based agency said that industrial output in Croatia rose 2% y.o.y. in September, after a 1.7% fall in the previous month. On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production increased by 2.5% in September, after dropping by 3% in August, Crostat said.