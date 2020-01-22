Croatia’s retail sales rose in December after easing in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed.

Retail sales in volume terms rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.5% year-on-year in December, after a 2.5% increase in November. In October, sales rose 3.1%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.9% in December, following a 0.3% increase in the preceding month. In value terms, retail sales grew 5.9% annually in December and rose 0.5% from a month ago. In 2019, retail sales grew 3.6%, Crostat said.