Croatia retail sales growth eases in February

 BBJ
 Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 14:30

Croatia’s retail sales growth eased in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.

Photo by Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.com

In volume terms, retail sales rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.9% year-on-year in February, after a 6.2% increase in January. In December, sales rose 4.5%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2% in February, after a 2.7% increase in the preceding month. In value terms, retail sales grew 6.7% annually in February and fell 0.6% from a month ago, Crostat said on March 30.

 

 

