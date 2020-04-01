Croatia retail sales growth eases in February

remember me
Croatia’s retail sales growth eased in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) shows.
In volume terms, retail sales rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 4.9% year-on-year in February, after a 6.2% increase in January. In December, sales rose 4.5%.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2% in February, after a 2.7% increase in the preceding month. In value terms, retail sales grew 6.7% annually in February and fell 0.6% from a month ago, Crostat said on March 30.
