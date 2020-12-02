Croatia retail sales fall further in October

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs retail sales fell 2.5% from a year earlier in October, eight consecutive months of decline, as the COVID-19 crisis hit domestic demand, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Monday.

Food, beverages and tobacco trade fell 0.2% and sales at other activities slumped 11.4%. On the other hand, there were increases in sales of non-food products by 2.2% and automotive fuel by 1%. On month, retail trade turnover was in real terms 5.4% higher than in September.

In a separate report, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that the countryʼs industrial output rose 2.8% from a year earlier in October, after declining for 11 consecutive months. On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production increased by 2.9% in October, compered to the previous month.