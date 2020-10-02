Croatia retail sales fall at faster pace in August

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs retail sales volume decreased by an annual 8.6% in real terms in August, after falling by 6.7% in July as the COVID-19 crisis hit domestic demand, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said this week, quoting working-day adjusted figures.

Photo by Cesarz/Shutterstock.com

Sales of non-food products were down 2.7% and those of automotive fuel dropped 1.8%.

In addition, food, beverages and tobacco trade fell 0.8% in August, compared to a 0.1% gain in the previous month.

On a monthly comparison basis, seasonally- and working-day adjusted retail sales dropped by 1.1% in August, after edging down by 0.3% in July.

In a separate statement, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatiaʼs industrial output fell 1.2% from a year earlier in August, following a 1.6% decline in the previous month.

On month, industrial production fell by 1.1% in August, after rising by 2.9% in July.