Croatia retail sales drop in March

BBJ

Croatia’s retail sales decreased by an annual 7% in real terms of volume in March, after growing 4.9% in February, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said, citing working-day adjusted figures. It was the biggest decline in retail trade since January 2010, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Couple leave a shopping mall in Zagreb, Croatia on April 8, 20020. Photo by vedrana2701 / Shutterstock.com

Sales of non-food products fell 17.3%, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose at a slower pace 8.5% (from 9.9% in February). On a monthly basis, retail sales slumped 11.8%, following a 0.2% gain in February.

In a separate report, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said that Croatian industrial output decreased by 4.9% year-on-year in March, after shrinking by an annual 2.1% in February.

On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production decreased by 2.8% in March, after adding 0.9% in February, Crostat said on April 30.